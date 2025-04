Iran's ally Russia has now said that it is willing to do everything in its power to resolve the US Iran standoff over the nuclear deal. Iranian foreign minister is expected to visit Moscow for talks on Thursday and uh US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff who is leading the nuclear talks in Oman said that Iran must stop its weaponizing program after suggesting that Tehran should not enrich uranium over 3.67% which was in line with the 2015 nuclear accord.