Donald Trump has said that the United States is starting direct high-level talks with Iran over its nuclear program. While Iran has confirmed the discussions are set for Saturday in Oman, it stressed that these talks will be indirect in nature. Trump made the shock announcement during a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Speaking at the Oval Office, Trump said that he was hopeful of reaching a deal with Iran but warned that it would be in great danger if the talks were to fail.