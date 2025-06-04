LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US-Iran nuclear talks: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejects US proposal for a nuclear deal
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 16:06 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 16:06 IST
US-Iran nuclear talks: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejects US proposal for a nuclear deal
Videos Jun 04, 2025, 16:06 IST

US-Iran nuclear talks: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejects US proposal for a nuclear deal

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected a U.S. proposal for a nuclear deal, calling it against the interests of Tehran, and vowed that Iran will not abandon its uranium enrichment.

Trending Topics

trending videos