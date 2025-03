National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard announced on Monday (Mar 10) that she has revoked security clearances of dozens of former national security officials. In a social media post, Gabbard said that she stripped security clearances of top Biden aides and those who pursued cases against Trump under the president's directive. The names included former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former national security adviser Jake Sullivan and former US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who oversaw the prosecution of Trump supporters following the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Watch in for more details!