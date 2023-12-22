LIVE TV

US inflation to show FED's battle is now all but complete

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
The US Inflation outlook seemed to improve, but during the recent Federal Reserve meeting, it was revealed that inflation had already hit the central bank's 2% target. This unexpected news led some fed officials to revise their estimates, and now there's a growing consensus that the next six months may not be as inflation-free as initially thought. In simple terms, the US is facing an inflation surprise, and economic forecasts are adjusting accordingly.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos