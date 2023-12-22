US inflation to show FED's battle is now all but complete
The US Inflation outlook seemed to improve, but during the recent Federal Reserve meeting, it was revealed that inflation had already hit the central bank's 2% target. This unexpected news led some fed officials to revise their estimates, and now there's a growing consensus that the next six months may not be as inflation-free as initially thought. In simple terms, the US is facing an inflation surprise, and economic forecasts are adjusting accordingly.