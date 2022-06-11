US inflation hits new 40-year high, no respite from rising costs

In the United States, the costs of gas, and other necessities jumped in May, raising inflation to a new 40-year high. Lower-income households are facing the burnt as May inflation rate stood at 8.6%. Watch this ground report!
