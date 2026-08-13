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US inflation cools but oil risk builds

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 11:31 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 11:31 IST
On the surface, the latest US inflation report looks reassuring. Prices barely moved in July, helped by falling gasoline costs, while underlying price pressures remained relatively contained.

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