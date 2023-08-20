US: Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy races ahead of others in Republican race

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
In an interesting development in US presidential race, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy find themselves tied for second place in the Republican presidential field in a new poll.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos