US, India, UAE, Saudi, Eu announce rail & port corridor

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
#thewestasiapost | Asia shined big at the g20. But most action happened on the sidelines. World leaders including the Saudi Crown Prince and UAE foreign minister launched the #imec. Observers say it aims to counter China's Belt and Road project - which is already active in West Asia. What is the difference between the two projects what it means for the region.

