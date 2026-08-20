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US-India trade pact: India and US export share remains resilient despite Tariff pressures

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 10:46 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 10:46 IST
Despite president Donald Trump’s tariffs, the United States continues to account for about 20 percent of India’s exports.

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