US-India relations: Atul Keshap talks about how India-US' bilateral relationship is at all-time high

The INDUS X Conference aims to serve as a platform uniting officials and startups to foster collaboration within the U.S.-India defense corridor. Last year's inaugural conference, held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C., marked a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, occurring just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States. The event showcased the participation of 26 startups, highlighting the growing interest and commitment from both nations in nurturing innovative defense solutions.