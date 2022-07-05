US Independence Day: New York celebrate with nearly 50,000 fireworks

Published: Jul 05, 2022, 02:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
New Yorkers gathered on Monday (July 4) to celebrate the country's Independence Day with fireworks over the City’s skyline. People were watching the 25-minute fireworks display from various viewpoints on both sides of the river.
Read in App