US imposes new investment restrictions on China over human rights violation

Dec 18, 2021, 02:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Amid a crop of disputes, the United States has been ramping up pressure on China. The US Senate has unanimously voted to make it the first country to virtually ban all imports from Xinjiang. WION's Susan Tehrani brings in more latest on this.
