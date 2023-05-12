US immigration rule expires at Southern border; Migrants stare at uncertain future | Details

After 3 years, US has lifted Covid-19 restrictions, known as Title 42. The curbs allowed border agents to quickly expel many migrants caught crossing the border back to Mexico. Immigration processing has reverted to a pre-existing system, known as Title 8, but with new, much more stringent rules. Now, anyone who illegally enters US can be expelled, facing a lengthy ban on coming back; and possible criminal charges. At the frontier, some made last-minute attempts to beat the deadline, fording the Rio Grande river, hoping they might be released after turning themselves into border patrol.