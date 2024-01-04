videos
US: Imam shot outside New Jersey mosque dies
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 04, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Hassan Sharif, the Imam who was shot Wednesday outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey, has died. The shooting occurred near the corner of Camden Street and South Orange Avenue.
