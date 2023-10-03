US: Hundreds of migrants make their way, crisis continues to spiral out of control

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Former Democratic President Bill Clinton admitted on Sunday that, in light of the migrant crisis, New York City's progressive "Right to Shelter law" needed to be modified. A county in the upstate is opposing the proposal by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to relocate the homeless population of the Big Apple north, referring to it as "yet another blatant attempt to shift the migrant crisis elsewhere." In order to provide refuge for the influx of migrants entering the city from the southern border of the nation, the Democratic mayor of the city decided last week that housing vouchers for the homeless might be used outside of the five boroughs.

