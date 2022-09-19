US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slams Azerbaijan's 'illegal' attacks during Armenia visit

Published: Sep 19, 2022, 01:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned what she described as an "illegal" attack by Azerbaijan on Armenia that sparked the worst fighting since their 2020 war. Pelosi was on a three-day visit to Yerevan.
Read in App