US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan
Pelosi's Taiwan visit angers China into threatening 'targeted military actions'
Pelosi tells why she is leading a Congressional delegation to Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi: 'By traveling to Taiwan, we honour our unwavering commitment to its vibrant democracy’
White House asks China to not turn Pelosi’s visit into ‘crisis’
Russia backs China over 'provocative' Pelosi visit to Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid soaring tensions with China
Published: Aug 02, 2022, 10:25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan amid escalating threats from China over the visit. She is expected to meet members of Taiwan's legislature and President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday.
