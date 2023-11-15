World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
US House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 15, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his proposal on Saturday to avoid a partial government shutdown.
trending now
Biden-Xi meet in APEC: Xi's 1st visit to US after 6 years, in-person talks between them after a year
US House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
Foreign companies exit China, companies rethink China investments | World DNA
India: Saffron farmers in Kashmir elated as they claim bumper crop after 10 years | World DNA
APEC Summit 2023: Biden-Xi meeting and the US-China calculus
recommended videos
Prince's 'Purple Rain' shirt and other pieces go up for auction
Sri Lanka: Supreme court rules on economic crisis, holds Rajapaksa responsible
Google slapped with $164,000 fine in Russia as it refuses to store user data on servers in Russia
Qatar urges Israel and Hamas to make hostage deal
APEC Summit 2023: Annual Asia-Pacific Economic Corporation Summit takes place in San Francisco
recommended videos
Prince's 'Purple Rain' shirt and other pieces go up for auction
Sri Lanka: Supreme court rules on economic crisis, holds Rajapaksa responsible
Google slapped with $164,000 fine in Russia as it refuses to store user data on servers in Russia
Qatar urges Israel and Hamas to make hostage deal