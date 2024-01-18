US has flagged China's role in drug menace
Unprecedented prospects for cross-border trade are presented by the rise in Chinese e-commerce imports to the United States, but this boom is also accompanied by a flood of extremely powerful and lethal synthetic opioid imports. This illegal trade sends small, sometimes hard-to-find goods through authorized e-commerce distribution channels. U.S.-China trade talks are addressing the fentanyl pandemic, which is considered a serious danger to national security.