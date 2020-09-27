US govt to ban new downloads of TikTok: 'TikTok is a security threat'

Hours before a US court is set to rule out on the US ban of the video-sharing app TikTok, a judge in Pennsylvania has rejected a request by three TikTok content creators who asked her to temporarily block a government ban on Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc Google. The creators had requested the judge to reconsider their request as they fear the ban would make them "lose access to tens of thousands of potential viewers and creators every month, an effect amplified by the looming threat to close TikTok altogether."