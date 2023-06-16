U.S. govt agencies hit in global hacking spree; Entities in UK & other nations also targeted
Several US federal government agencies have been hit in a global hacking campaign. The country's cyber watchdog agency says that the hackers exploited a vulnerability in a widely used file-transfer software. The statement by the cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency added to a growing list of entities in the US, UK and other countries whose systems were infiltrated. British energy giant shell, the Johns Hopkins University, the Johns Hopkins health system and the university system of Georgia were also hit.