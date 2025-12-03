LOGIN
US-Germany Ties Strained: German Military Chief Speaks Out

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 03, 2025, 20:05 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 20:05 IST
US-Germany relations appear to have entered a frosty phase, with the German Army Chief stating that there is currently no communication with the Pentagon.

