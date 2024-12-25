Well, it's that time of the year again when Santa Claus hops on his sleigh and travels around the world, delivering gifts. Governments across borders seem to be cooperating in this important festive task.

In an age-old tradition, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has published its annual Santa Tracker, a website that offers updates on Santa's travels. This tradition is over half a century old, dating back to 1955 when a child accidentally called the Defense Command Center, inquiring about Santa. In keeping with the Christmas spirit, an American Air Force General has reassured the public that recent sightings of mystery drones in New Jersey will not impact Santa's journey through the skies. Watch in for more details!