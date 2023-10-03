US: Former President Donald Trump business empire under threat as New York fraud trial opens

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, is currently requesting $250 million in fines as well as the ouster of Trump and his sons from the family business. James declared that "justice will prevail" and accused the former president of "persistent and repeated fraud" on Monday.

