LIVE TV
Gravitas
Paralympics
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
Paralympics
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
US forces leave Afghanistan ahead of August 31 deadline | The end of America's longest war
Aug 31, 2021, 11:10 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Ending the brutal 20-year old war, the US military has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan. America's war with Afghanistan will be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises, and frantic final exit.
Read in App