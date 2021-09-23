US Food and Drug Administration authorizes booster dose of Pfizer vaccine

Sep 23, 2021, 06:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 65 and older and some high-risk Americans, paving the way for a quick rollout of the shots.
