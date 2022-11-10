US: Florida braces for Hurricane Nicole; flights grounded, schools shut

Published: Nov 10, 2022
Hurricane Nicole made a landfall in Bahamas and is now moving towards Florida's Atlantic Coast. It is threatening to batter the region with a dangerous storm with strong winds. Nicole has already forced people out of their homes in the Bahamas.
