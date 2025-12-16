LOGIN
US Finance: The Dollar Hovers Near Two-Month Lows

Dec 16, 2025
US stocks edged lower as investors remained cautious ahead of key US jobs data, with markets weighing inflation concerns and interest rate expectations. At the same time, former President Donald Trump hailed stock market gains for 2025, crediting policy expectations and investor confidence. In currency markets, the US dollar hovered near two-month lows as traders assessed economic signals, Federal Reserve outlook, and global market pressures.

