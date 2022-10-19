US fighter jets intercept two Russian nuclear-capable warplanes near Alaska

Published: Oct 19, 2022, 12:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Amid heightened tensions between the West and Russia, Russian nuclear-capable warplanes were spotted over the Pacific. The Tu-95 bombers were intercepted after "entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone.
