US faces deadly floods in the north-east, longer heatwaves in the south & west

The United States is experiencing extremities in its climate. While the north-eastern part of the country is facing heavy rainfall and flash floods, the south and western regions are bearing the brunt of longer heat waves and droughts. While parts of the US from Florida to Arizona are looking for a way to beat the heat and a 10-acre bush fire broke out in California, residents of New York and Vermont are struggling to stay afloat - literally - amid torrential spells of rainfall and subsequent bouts of flooding.