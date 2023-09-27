US eyes space force unit in Japan amid China's growing influence

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Humans are racing against time to develop a robust and substantial space program keeping that in mind the US Space Force is considering setting up a unit in Japan. Underscoring the importance of bilateral cooperation in the space domain where China is wrapping up its capabilities the US state Force founded in 2019 is now looking to establish a branch in Japan.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos