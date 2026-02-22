/US Envoy Under Scrutiny: Arab Nations Slam Huckabee's 'Israel Remark'

Published: Feb 22, 2026, 13:15 IST | Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 13:15 IST
U.S. envoy Mike Huckabee is under scrutiny after making controversial remarks regarding Israel, prompting strong criticism from Arab nations.
Diplomatic sources report that multiple Middle Eastern countries condemned Huckabee’s statements, describing them as inflammatory and harmful to ongoing regional relations. The incident raises questions about U.S. diplomatic strategy in the Arab world and potential repercussions for ongoing peace efforts.