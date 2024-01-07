LIVE TV

US Elections 2024: DeSantis & Haley seek to be alternative to Donald Trump

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
As the US Presidential race heats up, Trump ramps up attacks against Nikki Haley & Ron De Santis. DeSantis calls Haley 'Puppet of Donors.' Watch to get more insights!

