US: East Coast storm brings heavy rains & powerful winds; 200,000 homes without power | WION
This weekend's significant rain and wind storm could potentially cause flooding for over 60 million people living along the East Coast. According to the National Weather Service and CBS News partner The Weather Channel, the storm system formed in the Gulf of Mexico, battered portions of Florida on Saturday and Sunday as it raced up the coast, and dumped a ton of moderate to heavy rain on more northern states.