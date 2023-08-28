US: Dr Masood accused of attempting to provide material support to ISIS

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Pakistani doctors who worked in the United States have been imprisoned for 18 years. 31-year-old Muhammad Masood has been accused of attempting to provide material support to Isis and Masood's prison time will be followed by five years of supervised release.

