US: Donald Trump to skip second Republican Presidential debate

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
In order to offer a competing speech the same night in Detroit, former President Donald Trump will forego the second Republican presidential primary debate next week in California, his campaign revealed. The New York Times was the first to announce that Trump will forego the California debate in favor of statements to a union throng. The precise hour and audience are still unknown. In the same city where UAW members have gathered on picket lines to call for more pay, better schedules, and better benefits, Trump will deliver a speech.

