President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a potential replacement for Pete Hegseth, his current nominee for Secretary of Defense. This comes amidst concerns raised by Republican senators over allegations regarding Hegseth's personal life, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The move indicates Trump's search for a suitable candidate to head the Pentagon while addressing the concerns of his party colleagues. Watch to know more!
US: Donald Trump Mulls Replacing Pete Hegseth With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
