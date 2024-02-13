US: Donald Trump asks apex court to intervene on immunity claim

Former US President to drop federal charges against him. Trump is back at the Supreme Court pressing his claim of total immunity from Criminal prosecution over the Capitol Hill rights on the 6th of January. This comes 4 days after justices heard arguments in his quest to be restored at the Colorado ballot, and according to reports Trump's legal team has filed an emergency appeal with the court on Monday his team is also pestering to delay his criminal trial until after the 2024 Presidential Elections. Ex-US President asked apex court to intervene on immunity claim. Watch to know more!