US: Dine with Donald Trump for $100,000, private opportunity to play golf as well

Published: Aug 25, 2022, 05:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
If you are free on September the 14th, then you have a chance to have a candlelight dinner with former US President Donald Trump and even click a photograph with him but there is a catch to it, the ticket costs a $100,000.
