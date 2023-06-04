US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in India: Pentagon concerned over China's actions
China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu has warned against establishing a NATO-like military alliance in the Asia-Pacific. He has further warned that if such a thing happens the region would spiral into conflict. While addressing the press conference at the Shangri-La dialogue today, he further said, attempts are being made to establish a NATO-like alliance in the Asia-Pacific and capture the regional countries and that such attempts would only exaggerate conflicts and confrontation.