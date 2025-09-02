/US Debt Crisis: $1 Trillion Added in 48 Days, Spending Crisis Persists

The U.S. is facing an unprecedented debt crisis, adding $1 trillion in just 48 days, pushing the total federal debt to nearly $38 trillion, five years ahead of projections. With government spending surging to 44% of GDP and deficits reaching historic levels, experts warn that the U.S. is heading toward a fiscal catastrophe. Analysts are calling this a spending crisis, with debt interest now surpassing even defense spending. Will political gridlock push America into a debt spiral?