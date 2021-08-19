U.S. crude oil stockpiles drop to their lowest levels since January 2020

Aug 19, 2021, 11:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
According to the Energy Information Administration, the U.S. crude oil stockpiles dropped last week to their lowest levels since January 2020. Brent crude ended down 1.2% at $68.23 a barrel.
