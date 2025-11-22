LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US Court Battles Over Trump's Authority to Deploy National Guard

US Court Battles Over Trump's Authority to Deploy National Guard

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 01:08 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 01:08 IST
US Court Battles Over Trump's Authority to Deploy National Guard
A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., ruling that he overstepped his legal powers by acting without the mayor’s consent.

Trending Topics

trending videos