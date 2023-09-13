US cop mocks Indian student's death

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
After a woman was hit and killed by a police car in January, the Seattle Police Department released bodycam video on Monday that appears to show an officer joking and smiling; the officer reportedly claimed the incident was being misrepresented. The video was captured by officer Daniel Auderer's body-worn camera on January 24, the day after Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Northeastern University student, was struck in a crossing by a Seattle police car operated by another officer while responding to an overdose call.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos