US Commerce secretary’s Beijing agenda

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Diplomatic negotiations brew as U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo embarks on a significant visit to Beijing. With an emphasis on enhancing economic ties between the two global giants, Rimondo's mission is poised to navigate complex trade dynamics and bolster U.S.-China business relations.

