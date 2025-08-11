US-China Trade Talks: Tech Deals & Deadline Looms

The temporary trade truce between the U.S. and China is set to expire, with key talks underway. As the august 12 deadline looms, major tech firms like nvidia and amd have agreed to share 15% of their China chip sales revenue with the U.S. Government in exchange for export licenses. Meanwhile, tensions rise over additional tariffs and the future of advanced chip sales. Watch this segment as we explain how the trade dynamics shift, and how key players make crucial moves in this high-stakes negotiation.