US & China to restart talks on climate change with US Envoy's visit

US Special Envoy on climate change John Kerry is visiting Beijing where he will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua. The focus will be on multiple tenets of environment conservation like reducing methane emissions. Limiting coal use, curbing deforestation and helping poor countries address climate change. Apart from this, the two sides will also discuss China’s objections to US Tariffs and other restrictions on imports of Chinese solar panels and battery components. The talks had been stalled since last year when then-speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan. The restart of US-China climate talks will come on the heels of the hottest week on record globally.