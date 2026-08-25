/US-China tariff tensions: Trump planning 7.5% hike on China?

The United States is reportedly preparing a fresh round of tariff increases on Chinese imports, with reports suggesting duties could rise by an additional 7.5%. The move comes amid ongoing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and could have significant implications for global supply chains, manufacturing, inflation and international markets. Beijing has repeatedly opposed additional trade restrictions, while Washington argues that tougher measures are needed to protect domestic industries and address long-standing economic concerns. As investors and businesses assess the potential impact, the latest development could mark another chapter in the evolving U.S.-China economic rivalry.