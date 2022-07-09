US-China relations: A Biden-Xi meeting possible this year? Blinken & Wang call for 'normal ties'

Published: Jul 09, 2022, 02:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Are US-China relations going to be better? Is a Biden-Xi meeting possible this year? US Secretary of State Blinken & Chinese Foreign Minister Wang call for 'normal ties'.
Read in App